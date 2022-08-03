Spokes welcomes community back to 'amazing atmosphere'

The October 2021 closure was sudden and heartbreaking for both employees and patrons of Spokes Pub & Grill.

The business’s abrupt closing after 25 years caused the employees obvious financial anguish and stress over losing their jobs.

Spokes Pub & Grill and the Surestay Plus Hotel, both located at 1625 West Columbia in Farmington, were sold to the same corporation which owns Quality Inn in Farmington.

Joe Scott was the previous owner of Spokes and Surestay Plus Hotel.

Although Spokes Pub & Grill was dormant for about eight months, this popular place recently reopened amid great anticipation and enthusiasm. All the employees jumped at the chance to return to their previous jobs.

Spokes Pub & Grill General Manager Chris Spence said Spokes was fortunate to “get a few backers, pick up the pieces, and get it back off the ground.”

“I’ll do everything possible to keep doing what we’re doing,” he said.

Since the reopening, Spence and his staff have been completely blown away by the positive response to the business reopening.

“Everyone’s been amazing,” Spence said. “Every day, people have been talking about how happy they are that we’re back. It really is hard to put into words.”

For the patrons, they say Spokes is their happy place with a great ambiance, where they can meet friends and enjoy good food and drinks.

“It’s amazing seeing all our family and friends come together again,” said Spence. “Spokes is the watering hole of the community, the place where we gather to laugh, tell stories, have great food, cold beer, and enjoy an amazing atmosphere.”

He said it also feels so good to see all their same guests have returned to sit in their same seats.

“You look across the room and wouldn’t know we ever closed,” said Spence. “It’s obvious how much this community wanted Spokes back.”

He said they’re the “same staff you know and love. Our caring and committed staff make sure you have a fantastic experience with us, and we are thrilled to welcome back a majority of your Spokes’ favorites.”

Those favorites include a long list of foods and drinks. From tasty appetizers to delicious entrees, there are a variety of options from which to choose. There are fan-favorites like fried pickles, wings, layer nachos, loaded fries, and fried Portabella mushrooms. Other popular options include build-your-own pizzas, wraps, beef and buffalo burgers, blackened salmon, stuffed chicken breast, charbroiled steaks, pastas and much more.

There are numerous dessert options, including Spence’s creations from Spokes’ Twisted Pantry, which he’s been perfecting for a few years. He uses Spokes’ beers, wines and liquors in some of the desserts. He said the alcohol mostly cooks out of the dessert, but a little brandy or Schnapps in a cupcake or Moonshine Cream in a cheesecake adds a dimension of flavor. He completes the dessert with fresh fruit, chocolate or candies to make them both artistic and delicious.

“We have the best burgers and 48 beers on tap,” said Spence. “We’re a Farmington tradition for over 25 years, and we refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant.”

Spence, who has been general manager at Spokes for about 16 years, lives in Park Hills with his wife Dena and daughters Ella, Madi, Lauren and Alicia.

Spokes is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. with a slightly limited menu. For questions, visit Spokes Pub & Grill on Facebook, SpokesPubnGrill.com or call 573-915-5030.

“Spokes is fun, not too stuffy, not too crazy, just a happy place,” said Spence. “We’re incredibly happy to be back and appreciate all the support.”