Sports rehabilitation center now a reality

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Dec. 24, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser – Editor
Farmington Sports and Rehabilitation Center which opened its doors here in late October, is the result of a unique partnership designed to bring a technologically advanced rehabilitation facility to the Farmington area.
The administrations of the two Farmington hospitals, Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and Farmington Regional Medical Center, worked in conjunction with Rehab Choice Incorporated of St. Charles, Missouri, to bring the facility here.
The partnership marks the first time the hospitals have undertaken such a joint effort. Hospital representatives believe the clinic will greatly improve the range of outpatient physical therapy services available to area residents.
The rehabilitation center opened the 3,100-square-foot clinic in the Liberty Hall Office and Professional Building, 400 N. Washington, to offer outpatient rehabilitation services for people with sports, work-related and other injuries. FSRC also offers general fitness evaluations and pre-employment fitness screening services to assist employers in evaluating potential job candidates.
Professional outpatient rehabilitation is an important part of the health care system because it can shorten the length of patient hospital stays, reduce the cost of medical care and return the patient to his or her workplace or home more quickly.
Yet, establishing a facility with the sophisticated equipment and treatment modalities of the Farmington Sports and Rehabilitation Center is so costly that one is rarely found outside a major metropolitan medical complex.
According to Bill Blair, administrator of Farmington Regional Medical Center, FSRC is a venture that would not have been possible without the cooperative efforts of both hospitals. “We are extremely placed to join Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and Rehab Choice Incorporated in this very important program,” said Blair. “Not only is it the first time the two hospitals have worked so closely together, but it is a service that will greatly benefit our community and the area.” Ken West, administrator of Mineral Area Regional Medical Center, agrees. “Residents will see more joint ventures of this type in the future.”
Both Farmington Regional Medical Center and Mineral Area Regional Medical Center have long histories of community service and concern. Both have dedicated their efforts to creating and maintaining major facilities that offer top-quality health care in updated physical plants.
Both hospitals will continue to offer inpatient physical therapy at their respective facilities.