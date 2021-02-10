Sports rehabilitation center now a reality

According to Bill Blair, administrator of Farmington Regional Medical Center, FSRC is a venture that would not have been possible without the cooperative efforts of both hospitals. “We are extremely placed to join Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and Rehab Choice Incorporated in this very important program,” said Blair. “Not only is it the first time the two hospitals have worked so closely together, but it is a service that will greatly benefit our community and the area.” Ken West, administrator of Mineral Area Regional Medical Center, agrees. “Residents will see more joint ventures of this type in the future.”