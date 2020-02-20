'Spring Fling Vendor Blender' returns in March

Landrum recalled that last year's Spring Fling turned out to be a big success with an unexpectedly large turnout and positive comments about the event from many of the attendees. This year's event will likely be just as successful with the format remaining largely the same as in 2019.

“At one end of the Centene Center we’re going to have some tables and things set up,” Landrum said. “We’re going to have a full continental breakfast. We're once again planning to get a lot of participation from local businesses that will be donating breakfast items for us that morning.

“People can come in and have a nice breakfast and then the room will be filled with vendors along with all kinds of products that women like. We’ll have essential oils, jewelry, natural skin care, clothing — just a wide variety of things women will want to purchase. Each of the vendors coming will be donating a door prize of at least $25 in value, so about every 10 minutes or so, we’ll be giving away a door prize.