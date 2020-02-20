'Spring Fling Vendor Blender' returns in March

The Spring Fling Vendor Blender will be returning for its second year from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21 at the Centene Center, located at 2 Black Knight Drive in Farmington.
According to event planner Chris Landrum, the Spring Fling will once again bring a wide selection of vendors and their wares, with half of the proceeds from the community-wide event going to support the Mineral Area College Food Pantry. The other half of the proceeds will support two Farmington food pantries.
The Spring Fling is sponsored by the same group of volunteers behind the annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale held every November in the St. Joseph Catholic Church gymnasium to help raise much-needed funds for the St. Vincent de Paul and Farmington Ministerial Alliance food pantries.
Landrum recalls that the idea for the event, which was first held last year, came about following a conversation with two MAC employees.
“We were talking with Jennifer Sikes and Ellen Miller from Mineral Area College and they started a food pantry for the MAC students,” she said. “I know when I worked there, I started seeing the need, but it’s become increasingly important. So many of these kids just don’t have enough food. The MAC pantry is fully funded just by the school’s faculty and staff.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Help the Hungry Bake Sale is about feeding people and so we decided to partner with them to try to make some money that they could use to help their students. We put our heads together and this is what we came up with — the Spring Fling Vendor Blender. The money will be divided between the MAC food pantry and the Help the Hungry Bake Sale.”
Landrum recalled that last year's Spring Fling turned out to be a big success with an unexpectedly large turnout and positive comments about the event from many of the attendees. This year's event will likely be just as successful with the format remaining largely the same as in 2019.
“At one end of the Centene Center we’re going to have some tables and things set up,” Landrum said. “We’re going to have a full continental breakfast. We're once again planning to get a lot of participation from local businesses that will be donating breakfast items for us that morning.
“People can come in and have a nice breakfast and then the room will be filled with vendors along with all kinds of products that women like. We’ll have essential oils, jewelry, natural skin care, clothing — just a wide variety of things women will want to purchase. Each of the vendors coming will be donating a door prize of at least $25 in value, so about every 10 minutes or so, we’ll be giving away a door prize.
“It's just a really a fun event for women. They can come in anytime they want between the hours of 9 and noon. Come with your friends and eat some breakfast, shop and just have a good time. We know the community will go out of its way to support us again this year as we seek to feed college students and families. The $10 is a donation, but we feel like everyone will be getting a lot in return for it.
The $10 tickets can be purchased in advance from Help the Hungry Committee members and will also be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com