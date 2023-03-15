As an outdoorsman, my mind is always reaming with when I can fish for this or when I can hunt for that and sometimes I forget to slow down and smell the flowers.

Whenever I think of blooming dogwoods, my mind immediately goes to white bass running up the St Francis River. Hearing turkeys gobbling in the morning makes my heart pound because they are so close. Springtime is such a great time of renewal and growth in the great outdoors.

I enjoy walking around the woods and just listening to the sounds of everything coming back to life, along with the warmth of the sun. There are mama birds singing and flying around making new nest getting ready for this years young. The squirrels running around barking and playing bring a sense of joy in our lives.

Today, I asked my 10-year-old what I should write about in my column this week. What do you enjoy about the outdoors this time of year? She said, "The flowers, the trees, and the pretty birds. I asked her, "What do you enjoy about the flowers?" She replied, "I get to see them grow from the wet mud into pretty yellow flowers. I told her the flowers were Easter lilies. She wanted to pick them all and take them home. It's quite interesting to explain the circle of life to a 10-year-old. Full life cycles of plants and animals seem like Greek to a 10-year-old until they get to witness it with their own eyes.

My daughter is pretty sharp for a 10-year-old. She has experienced the circle of life pretty much firsthand over the last year. Experiencing the loss of her grandmother gave her an opportunity to experience firsthand how the circle of life works.

Was it a really tough way to learn about it? Yes, it was, but now she understands things are born, and things pass away or die. Whether it be a plant or animal, or even our planet, we all have a lifecycle. It can be short, or it can be long. Our environment can teach us so many lessons.

We homeschool our children and enjoy using the outdoors as our classroom and as a catalyst to cross-learn so many things by using the outdoors and our environment as an example. When a child can physically see what you are teaching them, it gives them a much deeper understanding than just reading about something in a book — just like learning something the hard way plants a life-lesson in your memory forever, I often think about things my Dad taught me when I was a child by using hands-on techniques. The lessons were burned indelibly into my memory — much more than if I had learned it in the classroom.

Anyway, I guess my point this week is that the outdoors is not just here to touch our hearts with its beauty. It is here to sustain us — and as long as we take care of it, the world will take care of us. We can use the outdoors as a tool to teach our children about life, including the sustainability of food and how to relax and enjoy all that God has made for us.