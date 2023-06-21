With the completion of four construction projects in recent months, St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher indicated he feels confident that he — along with fellow county commissioners Kary Buckley and David Kater — has made good use of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and government grants received by the county.

Funding“We received $13,055,726 from ARPA and we received another $9,585,367 dollars from grants that total about $22,000,000,” Gallaher said. “We have spent this, we think, very well. The commission has two functions. We handle stuff on a day-to-day basis — the phone calls about ‘the holes in my road, we’ve got this issue going on, people driving too fast on my road,’ that kind of thing.

“But then we have to look ahead. We have to plan what’s going to be needed five years from now and 10 years from now, where we are going, what the trends are now, and how that will change over time. We have to look at that.

“And so, we decided to spend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money on surrounding nonprofits and that kind of thing. We handed that out among the county, but we primarily designated the ARPA funds to the county to get us ahead of where we’re going to go.”

The four construction projects completed by the county include a new office for the road and bridge department and, at the county jail, the addition of a new mental health/medical wing, along with a three-bay maintenance garage.

Federal prisoners“The maintenance garage is really well set-up,” Gallaher said. “If you had a picture of the old one, you’d see how many light years we are ahead with that one now. The maintenance building is offset from the rest of the building. We did that intentionally because part of what we’re doing is aiming to get federal prisoners in here, which will be at a profit. If we do that, we’ll have to add to the building. We’ll go straight out the back, and that maintenance building won’t be in the way. So, we’re angling ahead on that.

Gallaher said another upcoming project is to remodel and update the jail kitchen.

“That’s also angling toward those federal prisoners that will have a different menu requirement, different things like that,” he said. “So, we’re looking ahead on trying to get that. Right now, with our present inmate capacity, we can probably take about 40 federal prisoners. We would like to go up to 140, so that would require a new building addition back there somewhere. At 40 [prisoners], we’ll make $150,000 a year profit, something like that. I’m throwing a number out, but it’s pretty close. And so we’ll start making a profit on our jail at that point.”

According to Gallaher, Ste. Genevieve County already takes in federal prisoners at a tidy profit.

“They’re making $10 to $11 million a year, I think, on their property, which is about the same as our sales tax income,” he said. “So, that’s something we’re looking ahead to, on that.”

Additional spaceIn addition to the road and bridge office and new buildings at the county jail, Gallaher mentioned a recent addition to the county’s juvenile detention center.

“Now, that is funded by the [24th Judicial Circuit], not by the county,” he explained. “[St. Francois County] pay(s) 56% of all the expenses because we’re 56% of the population of that circuit. So, of all the bills that they get, we pay 56% of that. Now also, the [42nd Judicial Circuit] is moving offices this way, because we’re the destination county, and we had high-quality office space here, because of the Weber Road facility and all that.

“We’re becoming the destination county for a lot of reasons, not just people coming here shopping for the doctors and the hospital and the restaurants and the movie theater and all the different reasons you would come to Farmington and St. Francois County, but we’re becoming the destination for public defenders and different people like that. They commute from Wayne County to here to get this better office and better facilities that we have, so it’s that we’re growing in many ways.”

Other improvementsGallaher noted that people moving into the new facilities “are thrilled.”

“The construction was done well and we’re very happy with that,” he said. “Now, besides the four new construction projects, we have done remodeling of three of the buildings, including the air conditioning system in the courthouse annex. We have better airflow and better air control now.

“It’s pretty well-regulated, you feel the air moving. We’re also looking at the Weber Road facility. Out there, we had one thermostat for two or three offices. So, we’ve redone that and we have accurate thermostats in each office now.”

Space issuesGallaher brought up another challenge regarding county facilities that is proving more difficult to solve.

“The courthouse is getting crowded and getting more so all the time,” he said. “It’s the one thing that we haven’t been successfully planning ahead for. We’re thinking ahead, but we haven’t got it figured out what to do about that.”

Gallaher believes the problem of overcrowding in the courthouse is only going to get worse because of an added burden that the state of Missouri has placed on the counties.

“Two or three years ago, the state told the cities that they have the right to turn all of their municipal courses over to the county,” he said. “The county has no say in the matter. “We can’t say, ‘No, you can’t do that.’ So, if one of our cities says, ‘We want you to take care of our municipal court — assign a judge, a prosecutor, all that — and we’ll send our cases over to you, and we get a cut on the fines,’ We have to do that.

“So far, Leadington is the only one doing that. But what happens when they decide to hand off the problem to us and let the county handle it? Suddenly, with four or five or six municipalities, that’s another courtroom. That’s a full day’s schedule right there.”

Owl Creek ParkWhile it’s not technically a construction project, Owl Creek Park — formerly known as Bone Hole — is another grant-funded project overseen by the county commission.

“We now have four miles of trail cut on that park,” Gallaher said, “and that’s all through grant money. “That’ll be a paved four-mile trail, and then we have offshoots of that that’ll be mulched trails. So, we have that all in progress.

“U.S. Fish and Wildlife is thrilled with the work going on and the beauty of the location. We want to get the City of Desloge involved with this and get them involved in the planning. So, the Owl Creek Park is moving along fine and we’re doing a great job with that.”

RansomwareOn a more practical note, Gallaher said the county is working on various ways to become more efficient in the way it conducts business, such as updating software it uses to meet the county’s ever-changing needs in the safest and most secure way possible.

“Right now, we’re concerned about the possibility of ransomware,” he said. “We’re looking at different ways to handle that and what to do. When we bought our insurance policy, for not that much additional cost, we added coverage for that. I don’t know how that’ll work because it has a limit, I think, of $100,000.

“Those guys start there, you know, but we’re looking at ways we can hopefully circumvent that issue and get around it. It’s a problem every place. Nick Jones, our IT guy, is as close as he can get to being on top of that situation. It’s a concern.”

PersonnelAll-in-all, Gallaher is pleased with the county’s current direction and the quality of employees it has on the payroll.

“We have excellent people,” he said. “Every department I’m in charge of is led by capable people and I’m very happy with that. When I came here, the county commission was only over maintenance and road and bridge, but I added like five or six departments. We have great people working here and it takes a while to develop that.”