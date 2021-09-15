St. Francois County Fair arrangements are moving nicely

This story originally appeared in the Sept. 4, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

With all committees actively engaged in working out the details of their jobs for the annual county fair, which will be held this year, Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, prospects for one of the largest and most pretentious fairs ever held in St. Francois County are excellent, according to Secretary P. H Teal.

In addition to an allotment of several hundred dollars for premiums, the budget committee has set aside a liberal amount for entertainment. The Dee Lang Amusement Company will provide rides, shows, and other forms of amusement, as indicated in previous publicity, and in addition to a substantial amount of band music on each day's program, free acts will more than justify the admission of 10 and 25 cents charge to the grounds.

The Fair Board has authorized announcement that Friday, Oct. 2, will be Children's Day and that all young people attending schools, either public or parochial, grade or high school, will be admitted to the grounds free. The amusement company has also agreed to charge half price for rides and shows on that day. Practically all of the premium lists have been completed and placed in the hands of the printers who have assured Fair officials that the premium books will be ready for distribution within the next few days.