St. Francois County House Tour scheduled for June 18

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 11, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

The annual house tour, sponsored by the Republican Women of St. Francois County, will be held Thursday, June 18. Eleven houses have been announced for this year’s tour. They range from the very old, remodeled house to new ones less than a year old.

To be shown this year will be the homes of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Chandler, 403 Grove Street, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Casteel, 215 Oak Street, and Mr. and Mrs. John E. Kiser, 226 Church St., all of Bonne Terre; the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert N. Johnson at St. Francois Memorial Park on Old Highway 68; and the home of Dr. and Mrs. W.A. Rohlfing, 80 West Main Street in Flat River.

Farmington homes to be shown are those of L.D. Brodsky, 628 West Columbia; Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Smalley, 510 North Carleton; Mr. and Mrs. Jesse E. Heck, Will-O-Way Court; Mr. and Mrs. Sonny Jennings, 537 Sequoia Court; and Mr. and Mrs. William Cooper, 537 Yosemite Court; as well as the townhouse apartment of Mr. and Mrs. Arlie McClard at Westmount.

Each home, according to Mrs. Edna Eads, candidate for State Representative for the 148th District, is unique in that they show a special kind of interest in family living and ideas.

For more information about the tour or for buying tickets, please call 358-3506, 358-2420, 431-3824, 431-4496, 756-5371 or 756-5482. Tickets may also be purchased at the first house visited.

