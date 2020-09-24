 Skip to main content
St. Francois State Park to host public meeting
An information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the campground amphitheater in St. Francois State Park, located five miles north of Bonne Terre. The meeting is open to the public.

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at St. Francois State Park on Saturday, Sept. 26. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the campground amphitheater.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations during the meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

St. Francois State Park is located five miles north of Bonne Terre at 8920 U.S. Highway 67. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 573-358-2173.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

