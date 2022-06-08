St. Joe Catholic students place at science competitions

This past spring, middle school students from Saint Joseph Catholic School in Farmington participated in three science fair competitions in this part of the state.

The first, in March, was at Southeast Missouri State University at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair. Eleven 8th graders, nine 7th graders, and one sixth grader made the trip to Cape Girardeau for the regional event.

Eight students with six different projects placed:

• Emma Watson, 7th grade, placed third in Chemistry.

• Dylan Coleman and Samuel Figueroa, both 7th-graders, placed third in Materials Science.

• Claire Carron and Alexis Cassimatis, both 7th-graders, placed second in Earth and Environmental Science and Engineering.

• Audrey Abt, 7th grade, placed third in Energy Physics and Chemistry and received a $75 cash prize from the Cape Girardeau Area Engineers Club.

• Clare Maloney, 8th grade, placed first in Animal Sciences and Microbiology, captured the Best in Category award, and qualified for the Broadcom National Science Fair this summer.

• Chloe Runk, 6th grade, placed first in Earth and Environmental Science and Engineering, was awarded the Best in Category, qualified for the Broadcom National Science Fair, and was awarded the Best Overall Project in the Junior Life Sciences Division of the fair. In addition, Chloe received awards from the Office of Naval Research and from the Association for Women Geoscientists.

The Mineral Area Science Fair was held at the Bob Sechrest Field House in April. This time the rest of the sixth graders from St. Joe were able to attend. The results were as follows:

• Honorable Mention in Physical Science went to 8th-graders Savannah Schafer and Grace Tucker.

• Honorable Mention in Physical Science to Luke Maloney and Gage Whitener, who attended with the group from Farmington Middle School and Lincoln Intermediate.

• Second place in Physical Science went to eighth-graders Carson Golden Koppeis and Keven O’Hara.

• First Place in Physical Science went to 8th-grader Brock Busenbark.

In the category of Science Technology and Engineering the awards were:

• Honorable Mention to Sami Figueroa and Dylan Coleman

• Second Place to 7th-grader Audrey Abt.

• First Place to 6th-grader Parker Hendrixson.

In the category of Life Science the awards were:

• Third Place - Chloe Runk, 6th grade

• Second Place - Clare Maloney, 8th grade

• First Place - Ava Cartee, 6th grade

In addition to these events, two of the Saint Joe students competed in the Missouri Jr. Academy of Sciences Regional Event. Each student was required to record a video presentation and complete a written research report. Clare Maloney and Chloe Runk placed first in the regional event, with marks of “Highly Superior” and advanced to the state MJAS competition. While neither student placed at the state competition, each received recognition for their research papers. The girls are the first students from St. Joseph to ever qualify and compete at the state level in the MJAS event.

Runk's project encompassed research on watershed ecology. Her project was “Cows vs. Creeks — How Do Cattle Impact the Water Quality of a Creek?”

Maloney’s project required her to determine if the gender of a human plays a role in the physiological reaction of a canine to that person’s voice.

