St. Joseph Catholic School releases first quarter honor roll

St. Joseph Catholic School has released its first quarter Honor Roll for the 2022-2023 school year.

The students recognized are:

Fourth Grade – A Honor Roll: Lucas Berkbigler and Ryder Herbst; A/B Honor Roll: Madison Johnson; B Honor Roll: Basil Washam

Fifth Grade – A Honor Roll: Ella Berkbigler and Anna Cartee; A/B Honor Roll: Leslie Martin, Elizabeth Schutte and Westley Wilson; B Honor Roll: Basil Washam

Sixth Grade – A Honor Roll: Isaac Aseniero, Samantha Figueroa and Harrison Jaycox; A/B Honor Roll: Mazie Bach, Sophia Beck, Paige Carron, Dean Gehrs, Reid Herbst, Jonas Loughary, Luke Maloney, Sophia McMann and Gage Whitener

Seventh Grade – A Honor Roll: Reese Busenbark, Chloe Runk and Emily Williams; A/B Honor Roll: Jackson Boyd, Parker Hendrixson, James Martin and Anniston McDowell

Eighth Grade – A Honor Roll: Alexis Cassimatis; A/B Honor Roll: Audrey Abt, Claire Carron, Samuel Figueroa, Nora Gaines, Myranda Hale, Kynlee Wade and Emma Watson

