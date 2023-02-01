St. Joseph Catholic School releases second-quarter honor roll

St. Joseph Catholic School has released its 2022-2023 second-quarter honor roll.
Grade 4“A” Honor Roll: Lucas Berkbigler and Ryder Herbst; “A/B” Honor Roll: Charlea Carron, Madi Johnson, Atticus Schrum and Basil Washam; “B” Honor Roll: James Loughery
Grade 5“A” Honor Roll: Anna Carte; “A/B” Honor Roll: Ella Berkbigler, Leslie Martin, Anabella Prince and Westley Wilson
Grade 6
“A” Honor Roll: Sophia Beck, Samantha Figueroa, Harrison Jaycox, Jonas Loughary, Luke Maloney and Sophie McMann; “A/B” Honor Roll: Isaac Aseniero, Mazie Bach, Paige Carron, Reid Herbst, Lola Parker, Amelia Tindall and Gage Whitener
Grade 7“A” Honor Roll: Reese Busenbark, Chloe Runk and Emily Williams; “A/B” Honor Roll: Jackson Boyd, Ava Cartee, Michaela Grace Goodson and Aniston McDowell
Grade 8“A” Honor Roll: Alexis Cassimatis; “A/B” Honor Roll: Samuel Figueroa, Nora Gaines, Myranda Hale, Abriana Pank and Kynlee Wade