ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL DEDICATION CEREMONIES

Dedication ceremonies for the new St. Joseph School building were held here Sunday afternoon with a large crowd of local parishioners and visitors on hand for the occasion. A long line of elementary school children and members of the Knights of Columbus, the latter in formal attire, formed an honor guard. Archbishop Joseph E. Ritter of St. Louis is shown here leaving the entrance of the new school after the traditional blessing ceremony. Shown at the right is the Rev. Joseph L. Gottwald, pastor of St. Joseph Church and superintendent of St. Joseph School.