St. Joseph School releases first quarter honor roll
St. Joseph Catholic School is recognizing students whose names appear on the 2021 first quarter honor roll.

St. Joseph Catholic School has released the names of students who earned recognition on the 2021 first quarter honor roll.

“A” Honor Roll: Fourth Grade – Ella Berkbigler, Anna Cartee and Leslie Martin; Fifth Grade – Isaac Aseniero and Harrison Jaycox; Sixth Grade – Emily Williams; Seventh Grade – Alexis Cassimatis; Eighth Grade – Clare Maloney and Remy Williams

“A-B” Honor Roll: Fourth Grade – Anabella Prince, Elizabeth Schutte and Westley Wilson; Fifth Grade – Colby Armes, Mazie Bach, Sophia Beck, Paige Carron, Samantha Figueroa, Reid Herbst, Jonas Loughary, Luke Maloney, Sophia McMann, Macullough Schrum, Amelia Tindall and Gage Whitener; Sixth Grade – Reese Busenbark and Chloe Runk; Seventh Grade – Gus Brockland, Myranda Hale and Kynlee Wade; Eighth Grade – Carson Golden Koppeis, Kate O’Hara, Kevin O’Hara and Savannah Schafer

“B” Honor Roll: Sixth Grade – Ava Cartee and Parker Hendrixson

