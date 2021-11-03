St. Joseph School releases first quarter honor roll

St. Joseph Catholic School has released the names of students who earned recognition on the 2021 first quarter honor roll.
“A” Honor Roll: Fourth Grade – Ella Berkbigler, Anna Cartee and Leslie Martin; Fifth Grade – Isaac Aseniero and Harrison Jaycox; Sixth Grade – Emily Williams; Seventh Grade – Alexis Cassimatis; Eighth Grade – Clare Maloney and Remy Williams
“A-B” Honor Roll: Fourth Grade – Anabella Prince, Elizabeth Schutte and Westley Wilson; Fifth Grade – Colby Armes, Mazie Bach, Sophia Beck, Paige Carron, Samantha Figueroa, Reid Herbst, Jonas Loughary, Luke Maloney, Sophia McMann, Macullough Schrum, Amelia Tindall and Gage Whitener; Sixth Grade – Reese Busenbark and Chloe Runk; Seventh Grade – Gus Brockland, Myranda Hale and Kynlee Wade; Eighth Grade – Carson Golden Koppeis, Kate O’Hara, Kevin O’Hara and Savannah Schafer
“B” Honor Roll: Sixth Grade – Ava Cartee and Parker Hendrixson