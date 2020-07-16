St. Paul High School Senior Night Baseball Game

Although the 2020 baseball season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Paul Lutheran High School Boys baseball team came together to play one last time on the evening of July 7 for Senior Night at Wilson Rozier Park. The Giants took to field against the Farmington Knights but went down swinging against the FHS team that won the game 8-1.
All photos by Craig Vaughn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.