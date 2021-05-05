 Skip to main content
ST. PAUL HOLDS 25TH ANNUAL AUCTION
Submitted photo

Around 300 guests take part in Saturday's 25th Annual Auction held at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington. This year’s theme was “Kentucky Derby — Twice Around the Track.” The event was billed as “a fun evening of bids, live auction and a dinner.” While the total amount of funds raised isn't known at this time, one of the event planners described the attendees as being "very generous."

Brad Detring was the auctioneer, radio personality Mark Toti served as emcee, and more than 20 volunteers helped to make the evening a success.

