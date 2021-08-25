St. Paul Lutheran High School forms first booster club

Bob Dylan once sang, "The times they are a changing," and for St. Paul Lutheran High School this couldn't be truer than it is now as the school begins its 10th year. As the door opens and the students begin a new school year, it will be hosting its largest freshmen class — more students than in years past and the advent of a new booster club.
As the school launches a new chapter by hosting a freshmen class of 25 new Giants and a student body numbering 70 students, it will also be launching the St Paul Lutheran High School Athletic Booster Club with the hopes of providing a community-based support system for the school.
"The booster club is going to be a group of parents, community members and businesses who will function as a board," said Principal Andy Sherrill. "Essentially their goal is to raise money through local business memberships that provides a different level of advertisement at different events."
With the realization that the school is growing and the cost of running an academic institution is increasing, the need for a booster club became apparent as a tool to offset the expenses of events that did not fit within the budget. According to booster club president Heather Garner, during the 2020-2021 school year, 84% of the student body played at least one sport, and during that same year, the school track team qualified to compete in the Class 1 State Championship.
"St. Paul is coming into its 10th year with the biggest freshmen class yet, and honestly, their athletic department runs on a shoestring budget," Garner said. "The parents are being nickel and dimed and the coaches are paying for things out of their pockets. I would like to see the booster club alleviate some of that stress on the parents and coaches. We want to let our coaches be coaches and not have to worry about how they are going to pay for a tournament, get to state or even if they have a uniform or soccer balls, basketballs or baseballs."
According to Garner, the booster club could allow funds raised at other functions be used in other areas besides just athletics. The club's president mention they could offset the money raised at the Sapphire Gala — the school's annual fundraiser which historically brings in a large amount of donations — to be used for academics and not for athletics.
"At the gala, they always have buckets of baseballs and basketballs for people to purchase," Garner said. "The booster club is hoping it will be able to free up the gala to raise money for other needs for the school."
The booster club will be offering six different levels of sponsorships — the first being the Coaches Club with a $50 donation. The second level will be the Junior Varsity Club with a donation of $150. The Varsity Club, for a $250 donation, will include two activity passes to all eligible home events – tournaments not included.
The next tier is the Letterman Club for a donation of $500, which will include but not be limited to four reserved seats at eligible home events, a reserved parking spot at home sporting events. Additionally, the donor may direct 50% of their donation to a sport or activity of their choice.
The penultimate tier is the Shoot-Out Sponsor for $1,000, which will give the sponsor the name rights to the girls' basketball shoot-out on Nov. 20 at the Farmington Civic Center.
The top tier is the Court Sponsor for $1,500. This exclusive spot will allow one sponsor to have their logo on the scorer's table in the Craig Thomas Gymnasium, home of the Giants volleyball, men and women's basketball.
"This will definitely be a chance for parents, families, businesses and our community who want to get involved with the school, especially from an athletic perspective, to be a part of what we are trying to build," said Athletic Director, Justin Ford. "I think this will be great opportunity for all of to come together and build 'Giant Nation.'"
Both Garner and Ford said the booster club will be reaching out to the community for sponsors, but it will also be active in many other areas as well, such as scheduling volunteers to work the concession stand and gate during games, along with providing other opportunities to bring St. Paul to the attention of the community.
"There are a lot of great opportunities for the community to paint the town maroon and gray," Ford said. "We will be able to show there are two high schools in Farmington and not just one."
As the clock begins counting down for the next decade of "Giant Pride" to begin, St. Paul is excited and thankful for the start of a new year.
"I thank God every day that I have such an amazing job," Sherrill said. "Getting to work with so many great students and families is a great blessing."
For more information about St. Paul Lutheran High School's booster club, email Heather Garner an splhsboosters@stgiants.com, visit the St Paul Lutheran High School webpage or contact the high school at 573-756-1099.