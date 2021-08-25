St. Paul Lutheran High School forms first booster club

"St. Paul is coming into its 10th year with the biggest freshmen class yet, and honestly, their athletic department runs on a shoestring budget," Garner said. "The parents are being nickel and dimed and the coaches are paying for things out of their pockets. I would like to see the booster club alleviate some of that stress on the parents and coaches. We want to let our coaches be coaches and not have to worry about how they are going to pay for a tournament, get to state or even if they have a uniform or soccer balls, basketballs or baseballs."

According to Garner, the booster club could allow funds raised at other functions be used in other areas besides just athletics. The club's president mention they could offset the money raised at the Sapphire Gala — the school's annual fundraiser which historically brings in a large amount of donations — to be used for academics and not for athletics.

"At the gala, they always have buckets of baseballs and basketballs for people to purchase," Garner said. "The booster club is hoping it will be able to free up the gala to raise money for other needs for the school."