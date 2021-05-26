St. Paul Lutheran High School graduates class of seven

“I really didn’t know what I was going to write because anyone who knows me at all knows I usually just wing everything I do, especially when it involves school,” Falch said. “I got on the ol’ YouTube and looked up a lot of different speeches. I really liked some of the concepts, but none of them really felt like they fit me or this class of graduates, so I decided to just go with my own idea.”

Falch commented how many graduation speeches mention that because of the circumstances of 2020, the past school year was not what they had hoped it would be. He dismissed this thought.

“I am here to argue that point for this graduating class, along with St. Paul Lutheran High School.,” he said. “Now, if you didn’t face trial and encounter all new issues in the past year, more power to you, but for the rest of us it was just a bumpy, weird and tiresome year. But guess what? We had school. We had sports. We had band, and choir, and FCA and almost everything else that we have always had. We did things not a lot of other schools got to do this year.”

Before finishing his address, Falch left his schoolmates with another important thought.

“Don’t rush yourself through the times you will never get back,” he said.