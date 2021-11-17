St. Paul Lutheran High School holding Giantsgiving Gala

Accord to Sherrill, the gala relies on the parents to leverage their contacts in order to make the evening a success. In past years, they have been able to auction off weekends in Chicago and Branson, as well as some unique and one-of-a-kind items.

"This year, we have had some really good responses," Sherrill said. "We had a trip to Mexico and an ice fishing trip to northern Michigan. We also have some local stays, tickets to some really neat events. And of course we will be offering some very cool sports memorabilia, some of which is signed."

While in the past, sports memorabilia has always drawn a lot of attention from bidders, one item in particular may cause quite a bit of excitement and generate a lot of bidding amongst those seeking the ultimate trophy for someone's case. According to Sherrill, the auction will be taking bids on a signed catcher's mitt from St. Louis Cardinal Legend Yadier Molina.

Although the high school would love to see as many people as possible at the event, they have made some changes to the gala that will allow people to bid on items, even if they are not able to attend.