St. Paul Lutheran High School holding Giantsgiving Gala

With the mission of keeping the cost of a Christian based education accessible for everyone, St. Paul Lutheran High School will hold its annual Giantsgiving Gala Nov. 27 at Crown Point Event Center in Farmington.
The yearly event allows St. Paul Lutheran High School to raise money for its needs based scholarship which helps parents defray the cost of tuition and help more students receives a Christian-based education.
"The gala is held specifically to fund our need-based scholarship," said Principal Andy Sherrill. "Any family who would like a reduction in tuition can fill out an application, and a third party will evaluate the application. This is basically how our school becomes affordable for anyone."
In prior years, the school has been successful in raising funds for the scholarship — even last year during the pandemic.
"In the past, we have done pretty well," Sherrill said. "Even though last year was pandemically awkward, we still tried and did the best we could. Two years ago, we were able to raise $58,000 which is right around the amount we need for the scholarship."
Although the school holds other fundraisers during the year, none are on the same scale as the gala, an event that requires a great deal of planning and participation from the St. Paul family.
"We try and stay away from the same time as the St. Paul Elementary School Auction," Sherrill said. "Ours is a little bit smaller and a little more of asking for money instead of donations."
Accord to Sherrill, the gala relies on the parents to leverage their contacts in order to make the evening a success. In past years, they have been able to auction off weekends in Chicago and Branson, as well as some unique and one-of-a-kind items.
"This year, we have had some really good responses," Sherrill said. "We had a trip to Mexico and an ice fishing trip to northern Michigan. We also have some local stays, tickets to some really neat events. And of course we will be offering some very cool sports memorabilia, some of which is signed."
While in the past, sports memorabilia has always drawn a lot of attention from bidders, one item in particular may cause quite a bit of excitement and generate a lot of bidding amongst those seeking the ultimate trophy for someone's case. According to Sherrill, the auction will be taking bids on a signed catcher's mitt from St. Louis Cardinal Legend Yadier Molina.
Although the high school would love to see as many people as possible at the event, they have made some changes to the gala that will allow people to bid on items, even if they are not able to attend.
"Whether people will be traveling for the holiday or not getting out yet because of Covid, they will still be able to bid on all of the items we have for auction," Sherrill said. "They can get online and actually start bidding on any of the items Saturday Nov, 20 at 8 a.m."