 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

  • 0
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

St. Paul Lutheran School is putting on a Chicken & Dumpling Dinner with a Rummage Sale on Saturday, March 5th. The event will be held in the St. Paul’s Lutheran School gymnasium and commons room. The rummage sale will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and the chicken and dumpling dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The meal will include made from scratch chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, roll and dessert for $10 per person.

Order forms can be picked up from the St. Paul Lutheran School office. Pre-orders are due by Friday, Feb. 26. All proceeds benefit the St. Paul Lutheran Honor Society and St. Paul Lutheran School.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPENING DAY OF TROUT SEASON

OPENING DAY OF TROUT SEASON

Iseano McDonald recently moved to the area from Chicago, Illinois. Missouri trout welcomed her with a lunker in Engler Park on the opening day…

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess takes us back to the skies with this unusual cloud formation. Do you know what it is and what its appearance portends?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News