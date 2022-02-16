ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

St. Paul Lutheran School is putting on a Chicken & Dumpling Dinner with a Rummage Sale on Saturday, March 5th. The event will be held in the St. Paul’s Lutheran School gymnasium and commons room. The rummage sale will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and the chicken and dumpling dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The meal will include made from scratch chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, roll and dessert for $10 per person.