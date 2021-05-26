St. Paul Lutheran School graduating exercises next Tuesday

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 22, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
With the graduation exercises next Tuesday evening, May 26th, the St. Paul Lutheran School will close another successful year. The class will present a short program at the Lutheran Auditorium beginning at 7:45 o’clock and the public is cordially invited to attend. Rev. E.L. Roschke, of St. Louis will be the principal speaker. His subject will be “Religion Gives Character To Education.”
The graduating class is composed of Clyde Klob, valedictorian; Margaret Grifford, salutatorian; Elizabeth Schramm, Kathryn Meyer, Genevieve Randleman, Antone Brockmiller, and Raymond Loker.