 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Paul Lutheran School graduating exercises next Tuesday
0 comments

St. Paul Lutheran School graduating exercises next Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 22, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

With the graduation exercises next Tuesday evening, May 26th, the St. Paul Lutheran School will close another successful year. The class will present a short program at the Lutheran Auditorium beginning at 7:45 o’clock and the public is cordially invited to attend. Rev. E.L. Roschke, of St. Louis will be the principal speaker. His subject will be “Religion Gives Character To Education.”

The graduating class is composed of Clyde Klob, valedictorian; Margaret Grifford, salutatorian; Elizabeth Schramm, Kathryn Meyer, Genevieve Randleman, Antone Brockmiller, and Raymond Loker.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This device was invented in the mid-1850 and is still widely used today...but mostly outside of the United States. Do you know what it is call…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News