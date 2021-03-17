St. Paul Lutheran School holds cereal rally

The students at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington gathered in the gymnasium Friday afternoon to celebrate an accomplishment that will help feed families around the Parkland — they collected more than 2,000 boxes of cereal for donation to area food pantries.

Before delivering the boxes to their final destination, however, there was one more important part of the process that had to be completed. Eighth grade members of the Lutheran Junior Honor Association (LJHA) set up the cereal boxes on the floor in a twisty and turning serpentine pattern across the entire gym floor. With LJHA President Piper Pinkley serving as emcee of the day's event, the students prepared to watch the boxes fall like dominos around the room.

A roar of echoing laughter could be heard around the gymnasium as Principal Dustin Murray showed up and paraded around lightheartedly in front of the student-filled bleachers showing off his headful of bright pink hair — fulfilling a promise he had made to the student body if they were able to collect the required number of cereal boxes.

Eighth grade homeroom teacher Nancy Fink, who among a wide range of teaching duties also serves as LJHA sponsor, watched as one box fell against another in perfect order around the gym, providing a visual feast for all who were present. It was a first for both herself and the school.