St. Paul Lutheran School holds cereal rally

The students at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington gathered in the gymnasium Friday afternoon to celebrate an accomplishment that will help feed families around the Parkland — they collected more than 2,000 boxes of cereal for donation to area food pantries.
Before delivering the boxes to their final destination, however, there was one more important part of the process that had to be completed. Eighth grade members of the Lutheran Junior Honor Association (LJHA) set up the cereal boxes on the floor in a twisty and turning serpentine pattern across the entire gym floor. With LJHA President Piper Pinkley serving as emcee of the day's event, the students prepared to watch the boxes fall like dominos around the room.
A roar of echoing laughter could be heard around the gymnasium as Principal Dustin Murray showed up and paraded around lightheartedly in front of the student-filled bleachers showing off his headful of bright pink hair — fulfilling a promise he had made to the student body if they were able to collect the required number of cereal boxes.
Eighth grade homeroom teacher Nancy Fink, who among a wide range of teaching duties also serves as LJHA sponsor, watched as one box fell against another in perfect order around the gym, providing a visual feast for all who were present. It was a first for both herself and the school.
"We saw it on Pinterest," she said, with a chuckle. "I think they had 600 boxes and that school did it down the hallway. So, we said, 'OK, we can do 600.' Then our principal, Dustin Murray, said he would dye his hair. That got out into the community and we ended up with 2,021 boxes.
"The kids have done everything from designing it, to putting it up, to unloading it and picking it up. They're just a wonderful group of kids using their servant hearts."
Coincidently — or maybe not so coincidently — the 2021 boxes of cereal collected also represents the year the eighth graders will be graduating from the school.
The program ended with three classes being recognized for having collected the most number of cereal boxes in the competition. Coming in third place was Ms. Dickinson's second grade class; finishing in second place was Ms. Woodson's sixth grade class; and topping them all in first place was Ms. LaBruyere's kindergarten class.
