 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Paul Lutheran School holds cereal rally
0 comments

St. Paul Lutheran School holds cereal rally

{{featured_button_text}}

The students at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington gathered in the gymnasium Friday afternoon to celebrate an accomplishment that will help feed families around the Parkland — they collected more than 2,000 boxes of cereal for donation to area food pantries.

Before delivering the boxes to their final destination, however, there was one more important part of the process that had to be completed. Eighth grade members of the Lutheran Junior Honor Association (LJHA) set up the cereal boxes on the floor in a twisty and turning serpentine pattern across the entire gym floor. With LJHA President Piper Pinkley serving as emcee of the day's event, the students prepared to watch the boxes fall like dominos around the room.

A roar of echoing laughter could be heard around the gymnasium as Principal Dustin Murray showed up and paraded around lightheartedly in front of the student-filled bleachers showing off his headful of bright pink hair — fulfilling a promise he had made to the student body if they were able to collect the required number of cereal boxes.

Eighth grade homeroom teacher Nancy Fink, who among a wide range of teaching duties also serves as LJHA sponsor, watched as one box fell against another in perfect order around the gym, providing a visual feast for all who were present. It was a first for both herself and the school.

"We saw it on Pinterest," she said, with a chuckle. "I think they had 600 boxes and that school did it down the hallway. So, we said, 'OK, we can do 600.' Then our principal, Dustin Murray, said he would dye his hair. That got out into the community and we ended up with 2,021 boxes.

"The kids have done everything from designing it, to putting it up, to unloading it and picking it up. They're just a wonderful group of kids using their servant hearts."

Coincidently — or maybe not so coincidently — the 2021 boxes of cereal collected also represents the year the eighth graders will be graduating from the school.

The program ended with three classes being recognized for having collected the most number of cereal boxes in the competition. Coming in third place was Ms. Dickinson's second grade class; finishing in second place was Ms. Woodson's sixth grade class; and topping them all in first place was Ms. LaBruyere's kindergarten class.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
A test in time
News

A test in time

  • Updated

A local third grade special education teacher in the North County School District who underwent her first colonoscopy at the urging of a medic…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is another household tool from yesteryear. It would come in quite handy if somebody had one on hand when the need aro…

+6
Back from the brink of death
News

Back from the brink of death

  • Updated

A Farmington man who came to the very brink of losing his life from a severe case of COVID-19 is not only making a miraculous physical recover…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News