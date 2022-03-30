St. Paul Lutheran School to hold annual dinner, auction

Each year, St. Paul Lutheran School of Farmington hosts a benefit auction and dinner which serves as the school’s largest fundraiser of the year. The 2022 event will be held Saturday, April 30 at the school.

“They say, “it takes a village” and that sentiment certainly applies at St. Paul Lutheran School,” said Jill Kohut, auction chair. “Unlike public schools, we don’t receive state or federal funds — we must rely on tuition. The generous support of the St. Paul Lutheran Church congregation and fundraisers cover the costs of educating our children at a cost of approximately $4,700 per student.

“We recognize that St. Paul’s exceptional standard of high-quality Christian education is made possible in part by the generous financial support of our community. Our business sponsors receive valuable exposure before, during and after this event via the auction’s website, media releases and interviews, as well as being featured in the auction book the night of the event. We invite you to partner with us in making the 2022 St. Paul Lutheran School Annual Benefit Dinner and Auction a success.”