St. Paul School holding Early Childhood Night

Do you have a child ready to start pre-kindergarten or kindergarten next fall? Are you wanting to learn more about St. Paul Lutheran School’s early childhood programs?

Interested families are invited to attend Early Childhood Night, an informative and fun evening to find out more about the school taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Masks are required for everyone who attends the event.

Note that registration for the 2021-22 school year is open to the public from 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 6. For additional information, call 573-756-5147, visit the school website at stpaulgiants.com or find the school’s page on Facebook.

