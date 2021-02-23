 Skip to main content
St. Paul School holding Early Childhood Night
St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington is holding an Early Childhood Night for the parents or guardians of children preparing to start prekindergarten or kindergarten this fall. The event starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

 File photo

Do you have a child ready to start pre-kindergarten or kindergarten next fall? Are you wanting to learn more about St. Paul Lutheran School’s early childhood programs?

Interested families are invited to attend Early Childhood Night, an informative and fun evening to find out more about the school taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Masks are required for everyone who attends the event.

Note that registration for the 2021-22 school year is open to the public from 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 6. For additional information, call 573-756-5147, visit the school website at stpaulgiants.com or find the school’s page on Facebook.

