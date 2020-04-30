St. Paul students begin 'distance learning'

St. Paul Elementary School fourth grade teacher Katie Holtz is quick to admit that distance learning looks quite a bit different than the kind of teaching that took place in her classroom before schools across the state closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the help of St. Paul’s wonderful families and the support of my colleagues, this transition is possible," she said. "I meet and talk with my students daily using video calls. I cannot begin to explain how much this helps me. I miss these kids so much and being able to see them and talk to them is such a blessing.
"I am still teaching all subjects and my kiddos are still learning. I teach our lessons during our video calls and assign our lessons through Google Classroom. For our religion lesson this morning, we read from our Bibles and discussed Holy Week. Distance learning is different for sure, however we are making it work!"
According to school spokesperson Jill Kohut, even St. Paul's preschool and kindergarten classes are taking part in eLearning while students are confined to their homes.
"Mrs. Labruyere's Kindergarten class is utilizing Google docs, their class Facebook page and an occasional Zoom meeting to keep everyone on track," she said. "Mrs. Kocher and Mrs. Williamson in pre-school are contacting each student individually through face time and have provided packets of worksheets for the students to work on at home. These are just some of the highlights.
"All of our teachers are completely dedicated to their students and are finding ways to make this difficult time easier for the students. This time of the year is usually when we spotlight our eighth grade and kindergarten classes. We encourage everyone to check out our Facebook page as each day we will be putting the spotlight on a student from one of the graduating classes."
