St. Paul students begin 'distance learning'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Paul Elementary School fourth grade teacher Katie Holtz is quick to admit that distance learning looks quite a bit different than the kind of teaching that took place in her classroom before schools across the state closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the help of St. Paul’s wonderful families and the support of my colleagues, this transition is possible," she said. "I meet and talk with my students daily using video calls. I cannot begin to explain how much this helps me. I miss these kids so much and being able to see them and talk to them is such a blessing.

"I am still teaching all subjects and my kiddos are still learning. I teach our lessons during our video calls and assign our lessons through Google Classroom. For our religion lesson this morning, we read from our Bibles and discussed Holy Week. Distance learning is different for sure, however we are making it work!"

According to school spokesperson Jill Kohut, even St. Paul's preschool and kindergarten classes are taking part in eLearning while students are confined to their homes.