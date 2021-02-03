 Skip to main content
St. Paul students inducted into honor association
Pictured are 27 inductees to the Lutheran Junior Honor Association declaring their intention to maintain their high scholarship and to lead forward in willing service to others, giving all glory to God. The ceremony was held during a worship service held Jan. 23 as the kickoff to National Lutheran Schools Week.

St. Paul Lutheran School kicked off its National Lutheran Schools Week celebration by inducting 27 members into the national Lutheran Junior Honor Association during a 6 p.m. worship service held Saturday, Jan. 23.

This is the first school year of the honor association, and St. Paul is a charter member. The Honor Association has as its pillars scholarship, leadership, service, and discipleship.

In order to begin the application process into the Honor Association, students needed to have at least a 93% GPA, with no grades lower than 87%. Students were then further evaluated with regards to their leadership, service, and discipleship.

The inductees are:

8th Grade: Marshall Berry, son of Dean and Andrea Berry; Lillian Betz-Bacon, daughter of John Bacon and TIna Betz-Bacon; Sarah Constien, daughter of Pastor Steve and Elisabeth Constien; Will Folk, son of Jesse and Sarah Folk; John Garner, son of Jason and Heather Garner; Brenna Laramore, daughter of Brian and Christine Laramore and Kami and Lucas Brawley; Piper Pinkley, daughter of Dennis and Staci Pinkley; Mia Sherrill, daughter of Andy and Bethany Sherrill; Jonathan Smith, son of Becky Smith; and Titan Thomas,son of Doug and Tanya Thomas. 7th Grade: Josie Berkerey, daughter of Martin and Laura Berkerey; Milli Betz-Bacon, daughter of John Bacon and Tina Betz-Bacon; Cullen and Howard Bramhall, sons of Sherri Klepzig; Mallory Dickinson, daughter of Brett and Stacy Dickinson; Christian Folk, son of Jesse and Sarah Folk; Mattie Griffin, daughter of John and Highley Griffin; Kaley and Kamryn Pipkin, daughters of Chad and Kindra Pipkin; and Cori Proctor, daughter of Lonny and Megan Proctor. 6th Grade: Malaina Allen, daughter of Kenny Allen; Aiden Farrow, son of Ron and Brandi Farrow; Hannah Mathes, daughter of Robert and Melissa Mathes; Ella Pierce, daughter of Matthew and Jessica Pierce; Tiger Thomas, son of Doug and Tanya Thomas; Braden Warren, son of Brandon and Melanie Warren; and Stephanie Wehmeyer, daughter of Tricia Smith and Matt Wehmeyer.

