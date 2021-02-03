St. Paul students inducted into honor association

In order to begin the application process into the Honor Association, students needed to have at least a 93% GPA, with no grades lower than 87%. Students were then further evaluated with regards to their leadership, service, and discipleship.

8th Grade: Marshall Berry, son of Dean and Andrea Berry; Lillian Betz-Bacon, daughter of John Bacon and TIna Betz-Bacon; Sarah Constien, daughter of Pastor Steve and Elisabeth Constien; Will Folk, son of Jesse and Sarah Folk; John Garner, son of Jason and Heather Garner; Brenna Laramore, daughter of Brian and Christine Laramore and Kami and Lucas Brawley; Piper Pinkley, daughter of Dennis and Staci Pinkley; Mia Sherrill, daughter of Andy and Bethany Sherrill; Jonathan Smith, son of Becky Smith; and Titan Thomas,son of Doug and Tanya Thomas. 7th Grade: Josie Berkerey, daughter of Martin and Laura Berkerey; Milli Betz-Bacon, daughter of John Bacon and Tina Betz-Bacon; Cullen and Howard Bramhall, sons of Sherri Klepzig; Mallory Dickinson, daughter of Brett and Stacy Dickinson; Christian Folk, son of Jesse and Sarah Folk; Mattie Griffin, daughter of John and Highley Griffin; Kaley and Kamryn Pipkin, daughters of Chad and Kindra Pipkin; and Cori Proctor, daughter of Lonny and Megan Proctor. 6th Grade: Malaina Allen, daughter of Kenny Allen; Aiden Farrow, son of Ron and Brandi Farrow; Hannah Mathes, daughter of Robert and Melissa Mathes; Ella Pierce, daughter of Matthew and Jessica Pierce; Tiger Thomas, son of Doug and Tanya Thomas; Braden Warren, son of Brandon and Melanie Warren; and Stephanie Wehmeyer, daughter of Tricia Smith and Matt Wehmeyer.