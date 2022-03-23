St. Paul teachers celebrate a lifetime educating children

At the beginning of the 2022 school year, students and educators were excited about a fresh new beginning following the Covid-19 outbreak that left the world of education in a constant state of change. But at St. Paul Lutheran Elementary School, two enduring traditions would also bring comfort and strength to the school as they had for the last half-century.

On that first day of school 50 years ago, a first-year teacher named Sharon Sherrill took her spot among the faculty members and began a career of mentoring which would ultimately affect multiple generations of St. Paul students.

“I became a teacher because I had a desire to be helpful,” she said. “I wanted to do something that would allow me to freely talk about how important everyone is because of what the Lord has done. It is a fulfilling job, and a hard — definitely not a 7:30-3:30 — job but it is fulfilling.”

During her tenure at St. Paul, Sherrill has worn many hats, had a multitude of students, and immersed herself in the St. Paul community as the school has grown through the years.

“This is the only school I have ever taught at,” Sherrill says. “But I do not count this as a job, I count it as a blessing to me. I have never felt like not coming to school and working with the kids.”

Besides Sherrill’s obvious love for her students — both present and former — she suggests that her family ancestry may have been what led her to the teaching profession. Originally from the small town of Emma, Missouri, the St. Paul first grade teacher came from a family of educators.

“I have four older brothers who are all teachers and coaches and an older sister who is a nurse,” Sherrill said. “My mother was my first teacher and my first Sunday school teacher, so it became the thing to do.”

As the years passed, both St. Paul and the teaching methodology its teachers used, went through many changes — from the size of the school’s enrollment to the technology utilized in every one of its classrooms.

“We now have two separate first-grade classes, which is fantastic,” Sherrill said. “At one time, I had first, second and third grade together. We were once down to 60 students, but we started to mushroom. With teachers staying through the year and working on public relations with the school and the church, we began to grow. We all got involved with each other’s kids. We would go to sports and watch each other’s kids play — and we built a rapport with each other.”

Over the last five decades, that rapport has led to the school producing standout students from throughout the area. The school now pulls in many of its students from Bonne Terre, Desloge, Park Hills and even as far away as St. Mary’s and Goose Creek.

Although technology has changed the classroom environment, Sherrill will tell you the core of education really has not changed at all.

“We don’t have chalkboards any longer and we don’t pound erasers,” Sherrill says. “Covid has changed education, but the whole education process is kind of like a fashion wheel. It is still the same thread of helping kids succeed and doing what is right for the children.”

As Sherrill began her fifth decade of teaching in August, another familiar face welcomed students back to the classroom. For the last 32 years, Nancy Fink has been a warm and welcoming member of the school’s faculty. She is currently the eighth-grade homeroom teacher, as well as teaching classes for fifth through eighth-grade students. Fink, like Sherrill, has seen changes in education through the years.

For Fink, it is not the educational process that is all that different. Instead, it is the sheer volume of information children have been exposed to by the time they enter the classroom.

“Just like you have always done, you need to take the child forward and move ahead,” Fink said. “Some of things I taught years ago in the sixth grade, I am now teaching my fourth graders. You just need to keep the kids moving and stay in front of them.”

Mentioning the addition of Google Classroom into the educational process, Fink noted how it has changed the way students approach their research reports.

“My students in my ELA classes do their assignments in Google Classroom,” Fink said. “They don’t write out the reports and turn it in, and the information they need to do their research is so easy for them to access.”

For both Sherrill and Fink, one of the greatest pleasures their long tenures have afforded them is the opportunity to see their students grow, succeed and begin raising children of their own.

For Sherrill, this year’s first-grade class is special. Not only is her own granddaughter a student in her class but eight of her 16 students are the second-generation of children she taught before — and one of her students is the third generation to have Sherrill as a teacher.

“I always wanted to stay around long enough to see the kids prosper in what they were doing,” Sherrill said. “It is really remarkable to see them raise their own families, see how important it is to them keep the classes small, and have access to a Christian education.”

According to Fink, one of her favorite days is Grandparents’ Day when the students invite their grandparents and parents to school for chapel and breakfast.

“It’s fun to see the grandparents come back to school, and it is fun to see parents of kids who are now coming back as grandparents of kids who are now students,” she said.

As the school year begins to wind down and plans are made for the next school year, there is one thing for certain — when the doors at St. Paul Elementary School open in August, the students will be greeted by two teachers who have spent much of their lives educating children just like them.

