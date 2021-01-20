St. Paul to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week

St. Paul Lutheran School is celebrating National Lutheran Schools Week the week of Jan. 24–30. This year's theme is "Sent to Serve."

National Lutheran Schools Week provides more than 1,900 preschools, elementary schools and high schools with an opportunity to proclaim and celebrate God’s work in schools of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod (LCMS).

The school is holding a penny war throughout the week for LCMS missionary Carol Halter who serves in Hong Kong. There will be a dedicated schedule for individual classes to fill the containers each morning, and the 8th graders will count and tabulate the money each day. The class with the highest penny count will have a party and the class with the highest total dollar amount will earn a party.

Also, the school will be keeping track of each class’s dress-up participation during the week. The home room with the greatest percentage of participants for the week will have a party.

Daily themes for the week are:

Monday – “Jesus – Sent to Serve." The day's activity will feature the D.J. Edwards Magic Show.

Tuesday: “Pastors and Teachers – Sent to Serve.” For the day's activity, teachers will switch grade levels and “teach” third hour.