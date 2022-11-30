'Standing Eagle' speaks about Aztec heritage at library

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, celebrating Indigenous peoples past and present, Park Hills resident Matthew Aguilar, aka “Standing Eagle,” gave a lecture last week at the Farmington Public Library in which he told about his Aztec heritage.

Aguilar’s family on his father’s side came originally from Mexico in the early 1900s. In the '30s when his father was growing up, Aguilar explained that his father had to hide his cultural heritage.

According to Aguilar, it was not until his generation, known in Native circles as the ‘seventh fire generation’, where the heritage and culture started to be celebrated, both in the United States and in Mexico.

“For many years of my life, I didn’t know where I came from ethnically,” he said. “I only knew various bits of what I was told growing up, which wasn’t a whole of information. When I was 16, I discovered my true ethnicity and culture. It wasn’t until the age of 29 that I discovered the death records of my grandmother and great-grandmother which told me my ancestral lineage from Mexico.

“My mission as a First Nations person has been to educate people on the history and culture of First Nations People. There are so many things that have been presented in modern academics that have been incorrect.”

Aguilar noted that when the Europeans took over, in this case the Spanish, wrote the history of Aztecs without having a firsthand perspective.

“The first things you hear about the Aztec culture are things about human sacrifice, about the temples and the warrior society,” he said. “Am I going to tell you that those didn’t happen? They did happen, but I am going to tell you why they happened.

“In the most ancient times of our people, we had one general philosophy: The flower, the song. The word and manifestation of words. Speaking forth. Everything begins in the world of the spirit and goes to the world of the mind and then to the physical.”

Aguilar added that the Aztecs originally had only one deity or god. “The arrival and introduction of many gods did not come until later in history," he said. "The establishment of a government and priesthood is where our culture as Aztec people starts to take a change. With the establishment of the priesthood, there became a class divide.”

Stating that over time the priesthood created new gods, Aguilar noted that the first new god created was to start wars with neighboring tribes and institute the rituals of executing captured warriors. He further mentioned that the priesthood also changed the culture from a matriarchy to a single male ruler over the whole society.

The end of Aztec society came about with the arrival in 1520 of Spanish Conquistador Hernando Cortes with 500 men. Aguilar said that multiple conditions allowed Cortes to conquer the natives. Cortes did ally with many local tribes that were enemies of the Aztec which helped with the conquering. However, Smallpox and other diseases were the main factor.

“Contrary to popular opinion, our people were not taken over militarily,” he said. “When Cortes came with 500 of his men, there were 250,000 of us. What the Spanish had that we did not have was disease. You had a group of people — specifically the Spanish — that were immune to this disease, but our people had never been exposed to something like this.”

With the advent of Spanish rule, the native customs and religious practices were outlawed and were driven to secrecy that continued into the 1980-90s.

For inquires and bookings, Aguilar can be reached at StandingEagle89@gmail.com, or through Facebook at InDios Inspirations.