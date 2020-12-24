Star officers installed in impressive ceremony

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 22, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

On Saturday evening, Dec. 16th, the Masonic Temple in Farmington was the scene of a large gathering on hand for the annual installation of officers-elect for the ensuing year. Several out-of-town visitors from Festus, St. Marys, Fredericktown, Herculaneum and Bonne Terre were noted also the new District Deputy Grand Matron of the 48th District, Mrs. Delazine, of Fredericktown. The District Deputy from the 50th District was also among the out-of-town visitors. There were approximately 150 present.

The hall was beautifully decorated in red roses and tall white candelabra; the dais in the East was surrounded with a white picket fence with open gate, and a green vine entwined the fence with roses placed at strategic places, giving the effect of a natural garden. At each of the four elective officers’ stations was placed a tall white candelabra, with twining rose vine. At the altar, which was covered in white satin, stood tall red tapers in white candelabra.