Star officers installed in impressive ceremony

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 22, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
On Saturday evening, Dec. 16th, the Masonic Temple in Farmington was the scene of a large gathering on hand for the annual installation of officers-elect for the ensuing year. Several out-of-town visitors from Festus, St. Marys, Fredericktown, Herculaneum and Bonne Terre were noted also the new District Deputy Grand Matron of the 48th District, Mrs. Delazine, of Fredericktown. The District Deputy from the 50th District was also among the out-of-town visitors. There were approximately 150 present.
The hall was beautifully decorated in red roses and tall white candelabra; the dais in the East was surrounded with a white picket fence with open gate, and a green vine entwined the fence with roses placed at strategic places, giving the effect of a natural garden. At each of the four elective officers’ stations was placed a tall white candelabra, with twining rose vine. At the altar, which was covered in white satin, stood tall red tapers in white candelabra.
The ceremony began with the music for the candle lighting as two girls dressed in white floor-length gowns proceeded down each side lighting all candles. They returned to form an escort for the Bible bearer, also dressed in white, carrying the open Bible to the altar. The retiring officers then entered and took their places, and the Worthy Matron ordered the flag to be presented. Six girls formed an escort, the Chapter stood at attention while the flag was borne to the east and all joined in singing “God Bless America” then gave the pledge of allegiance.
The retiring Worthy Matron, Mrs. Forrest Robinson, and the retiring Patron, Mr. Hugo Cozean, were pleasantly surprised at a ceremony planned for them when Mrs. Dorothy Nations and other officers called them from their stations and presented the Worthy Matron with a jewel, a gift from the Chapter. The Worthy Patron was presented with a gift also. The officers then retired, and the installing officer, Mrs. Bob Martin, was escorted to the East.
Officers for the installation ceremony were Mrs. B. R. Hunt, Marshal, and Mrs. Mabel Mackley, chaplain.
The names of the new officers were called, and they stood in a semicircle at the altar to receive their obligation. They are:
Worthy Matron, Mrs. Dorothy Nations; Worthy Patron, Everett Steward; Associate Matron, Fern Kassabaum; Associate Patron, George Weible; Secretary, Estella Herbst; Treasurer, Thelma Klein; Conductress, Oma Burlbaugh; Associate Conductress, Mary McClaskey; Chaplain, Mabel Mackley; Organist Mary Berghaus; Ada, Edna Foley; Ruth, Rose Shinn; Esther, Zell Kassabaum; Martha, Louil Bloom; Electa, Neta Snyder; Warder, Judith Stewart; Sentinel, Homer McClaskey.
After receiving the obligation, the first to be presented was the Worthy Matron-Elect, Dorothy Nations. After she was given the badge of her office, the remaining officers formed a circle around her, joining hands and singing, “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.” Mrs. Forrest Robinson then presented her with a corsage of red rosebuds, and Miss Jean Nations, daughter of the Worthy Matron, sang, “Only A Rose.” The Worthy Matron was then escorted to the East, and given grand honors.
At the close of the meeting, all were invited to the dining room where a special chef had prepared a buffet of refreshments of homemade cake, sandwiches and coffee. The tables were decorated with the rose and vine motif. Overheard were some comments that this was one of the most beautiful installations ever held.