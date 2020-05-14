Starting a new chapter

"We’ve made sure that we have put protocols in place that keeps everybody safe and comfortable. If anybody had objections, they were more than welcome to bring them up to me or to the city. Yes, we’re nervous about reopening today because we don’t know what to expect.

“When we closed in March — that was a Wednesday that we closed — we announced we were closing Monday and we did three times the amount of business and twice as much on Tuesday right before we closed. People heard and they just scrambled in here. I’m hoping that it stays pretty steady today — that we don’t get overwhelmed.

“We do have an occupancy limit of 20 based on fire code usage in place right now, so we’re just hoping everybody just trickles in as they can. Everybody’s used to going to Walmart, having to wait outside a few minutes sometimes. They’re used to the whole procedure, so I think it will be OK.”

Asked if the library put a hold on late fees since it was closed for an extended period of time, Trokey said, “Yes we did. We’ve waved all fines that would have accrued during the period we were closed. We’ve just extended their checkout times of they want to. Nobody’s been charged fines. We’ve been quarantining books as they have come in.