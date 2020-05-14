Starting a new chapter

With the reopening Monday of the Farmington Public Library — closed since the March 18th due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic — the local depository for books, periodicals DVDs, rare documents and other items of use to the community, is beginning a new chapter in its long history of serving the community.
Immediately upon entering the building, visitors are met in the vestibule by a Farmington Parks & Recreation employee sitting at a table who greets them and then politely requests that they apply hand sanitizer before making their way into the main part of the library.
Interviewed by the Farmington Press on Monday, Library Director Travis Trokey said this is only the first of a number of safety measures put in place by the library staff to make sure patrons remain safe and comfortable during their visit, as well as allay any concerns they might have about possible exposure to the coronavirus.
According to Trokey, employees have remained on the job even while the library was closed to the public.
“We’ve stayed busy while we’ve been closed,” he said. “We’ve been doing curbside service and so we’ve still been keeping up with everything. It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to stop our programming due to social distancing because this is when we’re just starting to hit our busy time of year. We still have a lot that we’re offering folks and we have had pretty steady traffic this morning.”
One area that remains off limits to the public are the community rooms where local club meetings and special gatherings have been held since the library opened at its current location almost five years ago.
“For right now all the meeting rooms are closed,” Trokey said. “I don’t think the civic center’s meeting areas have been reopened, although the facility also opened today. But yes, we’re holding off at least until June 1st. We went ahead and canceled everything and have asked folks that have called just to hold off on making applications for reservations, just because we don’t know what’s going to happen yet.
“The state pretty much just reopened last week, so we’re giving it time to see how things develop and see where we are in a couple of weeks. Then we’ll consider opening fully. We’re not planning on doing any in-person programming until August at the earliest. We’re not going to be doing Story Time because that’s a lot of little kids — you know, it could be 20 kids and 10 or 20 parents in that room at once — and it’s just not safe right now.”
Now that the library has reopened, the staff — most of whom are part-time — have kept a positive attitude as safety guidelines have been put in force.
“They’ve stayed flexible with what they’re going to be doing on a daily basis, Trokey said. “I’ve had some that haven’t been comfortable coming in, so we’ve delayed restarting some of the staff because of that. But overall, everybody has stayed positive.
"We’ve made sure that we have put protocols in place that keeps everybody safe and comfortable. If anybody had objections, they were more than welcome to bring them up to me or to the city. Yes, we’re nervous about reopening today because we don’t know what to expect.
“When we closed in March — that was a Wednesday that we closed — we announced we were closing Monday and we did three times the amount of business and twice as much on Tuesday right before we closed. People heard and they just scrambled in here. I’m hoping that it stays pretty steady today — that we don’t get overwhelmed.
“We do have an occupancy limit of 20 based on fire code usage in place right now, so we’re just hoping everybody just trickles in as they can. Everybody’s used to going to Walmart, having to wait outside a few minutes sometimes. They’re used to the whole procedure, so I think it will be OK.”
Asked if the library put a hold on late fees since it was closed for an extended period of time, Trokey said, “Yes we did. We’ve waved all fines that would have accrued during the period we were closed. We’ve just extended their checkout times of they want to. Nobody’s been charged fines. We’ve been quarantining books as they have come in.
“We’re still going to be doing that. If folks want to keep their stuff, that’s fine. That’s less pressure on us and less volume of things we have to handle. We’ve been very careful when things come back. We want to ensure that we don’t become a vector for spreading things, so we’ve got a lot of things in place. We’re being very careful that we don’t spread things.”
Trokey stressed that the library is still offering curbside service for those who might be uncomfortable entering the building.
“They can just call us,” he said. “They can go in the parking lot and call us, and we can pull stuff for them. They can go through our website to our card catalogue and reserve books. They can call when they get here, and we’ll take them out to them. We’re hoping that this eases some people’s fears about still being able to use the library.
“I feel that we have been very lucky. We’ve had pretty well complete support from the public. We try to be responsible with the taxpayers’ money and provide services for all demographics and listen to the public’s needs — adapt and modify things as times change. I’ve been at the library long enough.
“When we started, we had four computers We saw that people were starting to bring their laptops in and people were needing help with their cellphones. E-books, all that stuff, we had to be flexible with. Since we moved into this facility, we had been doing about 20 to 25 programs for the public every month. That was a brand-new thing. At the old facility we didn’t have room for things like that and now we do.”
Now that the library has reopened, Trokey said it has returned to its regular business hours. It opens at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday it closes at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, 4 p.m. The library is closed Sunday. Curbside service runs until 6 p.m. to serve people coming home from work.
