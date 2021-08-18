State bicentennial celebrated with ice cream social

A fun evening was had by all at an ice cream social held Aug. 9 at Farmington's Long House in honor of Missouri's Bicentennial.

The event was sponsored by the GFWC Monday Club of Farmington.

"We served ice cream that was donated from four local ice cream shops and Walmart," said Karen Kleinberg, club president. "We also had tours of the Long House to heighten community awareness about our club and the Long House, which is the oldest building in Farmington. "Kids skating and biking at the skate park next to the Long House were the first to come and get some ice cream.

"After that, we had a small but steady stream of folks who either knew of the ice cream social or were walking by and thought they would stop and grab an ice cream treat on a very hot and muggy evening. By the end of the evening, we had some ice cream left over so we took some to the Farmington Police Department and our local ambulance workers."

Businesses providing treats for the event were Lix Frozen Custard, Dairy Queen, Hunts Dairy Bar and the Farmhouse Bakery.

"Our members thank our local ice cream shops for their generous donations," Kleinberg said. "Walmart donated a gift card and we used that to purchase drumsticks and lots of ice."

