State considers 'Highways of History Resolution'

The Highways of History Bicentennial Committee recently received good news from State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, when he announced that the Highways of History Resolution has been taken under consideration by the state legislature as part of Missouri's 2021 bicentennial celebration.
The meeting was held at the outside patio of Earth Mother’s Native American Gallery in Farmington and was attended by residents and officials representing both Trail of Tears and Plank Road routes from St. Francois, Iron, Ste.Genevieve and Washington counties. Signage for Farmington Trail of Tears and Plank Road is currently under consideration by the St. Francois County Commission and state highway department.
Wright noted the two historic trails demonstrate both historical and regional significance by the State Historic Bicentennial Committee. He further noted the endorsement by the Farmington Common Council of the resolution — as well that of other communities, including Ironton, Pilot Knob and the St. Genevieve Highway Commissioner — demonstrate the significance of the two historic trails in the development of the region.
“We are very pleased to give this update,” Wright said. “And we will continue to provide information as to the resolution’s progress through the state legislature.”
The Trail of Tears and Plank Road crossed paths in Farmington. In the 1830s, the Trail of Tears was part of a forced migration by Congress of certain Eastern Tribes — including Cherokees, Creeks, Chickasaws, Choctaws and Seminoles — to the western United States.
The Planked Road was the longest wooden highway in Missouri during the 1850s and 1860s. It was originally developed to transport mining ore. However, the two trails together provided the routes and highways that lead to migration, mining, economic development and the growth of communities throughout the region.
Committee Chair Nancy Cozean, said she was grateful to Rep. Wright, as well as local and state officials, for their support. She also gave credit for the endeavor to her partner, Robert Mueller of Ste. Genevieve, who helped develop the concept, graphics and routes.
For Cozean, the excitement began when Farmington Mayor Forsythe found a plaque from the Daughters of American Revolution and Daughters of American Colonists dedicated to a toll booth on the Plank Road route. She noted that through shared interests in historic events and economic development we are “on the road” to developing exciting themes in the area.
“These shared roads can provide events from extreme sports, street fairs, museums, concerts, visits at vineyards, farm markets and much more," Cozean said. "And that only helps promote, hiking, biking, walking, swimming,fishing, riding, driving and enjoying — all linked through common signage.”
