State considers 'Highways of History Resolution'

The Highways of History Bicentennial Committee recently received good news from State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, when he announced that the Highways of History Resolution has been taken under consideration by the state legislature as part of Missouri's 2021 bicentennial celebration.

The meeting was held at the outside patio of Earth Mother’s Native American Gallery in Farmington and was attended by residents and officials representing both Trail of Tears and Plank Road routes from St. Francois, Iron, Ste.Genevieve and Washington counties. Signage for Farmington Trail of Tears and Plank Road is currently under consideration by the St. Francois County Commission and state highway department.

Wright noted the two historic trails demonstrate both historical and regional significance by the State Historic Bicentennial Committee. He further noted the endorsement by the Farmington Common Council of the resolution — as well that of other communities, including Ironton, Pilot Knob and the St. Genevieve Highway Commissioner — demonstrate the significance of the two historic trails in the development of the region.

“We are very pleased to give this update,” Wright said. “And we will continue to provide information as to the resolution’s progress through the state legislature.”