State fire marshal urges consumer fireworks caution

• Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.

• Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.

• Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

• Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned

• Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

• Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

• Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

• Never store fireworks from season to season.

Sparklers are a good example of how people underestimate the danger of fireworks. Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals. They can quickly ignite clothing and leave young children with severe burns. According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers account for more than 25 percent of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries.