State halts 'SNAP' recertification through June

The Department of Social Services Family Support Division received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS) to suspend recertification interviews for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Stamp program through June 2021.

FNS typically requires SNAP participants to do an interview upon application and at recertification every 12 to 24 months dependent upon how they qualify for SNAP. However, as of Monday, Dec. 28, Missourians receiving SNAP benefits who are going through the recertification process will only need to complete and submit the recertification form and provide any requested information, they do not need to contact the Family Support Division to do an interview.

This change does not apply to households that submit an initial application for SNAP benefits; they must still do an interview.