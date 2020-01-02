{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY – Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is proud to host an art exhibit featuring the work of Kip DeVore during the month of January.

DeVore will showcase a number of watercolor paintings featuring subjects from the beautiful Arcadia Valley region. This show will offer an opportunity to see some outstanding art works by a very well-known local artist.

The historic site museum will host a free opening night reception 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4. DeVore will be present to answer questions, give insight into how he creates his art and why he is inspired by the Arcadia Valley.

Born and raised in the Arcadia Valley, DeVore was influenced by his parents painting local scenes in watercolor and by the late New Jersey author and watercolorist, Arthur J. Barbour. Barbour taught a careful awe and respect for his landscape subject and DeVore attempts to follow that example, working primarily in watercolor and occasionally in other media such as charcoal, pencil, crayon or pen and ink.

DeVore studied art at Mineral Area College and received his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of California, San Diego. He has received awards for his art at shows at Mineral Area College and in St. Louis, and his paintings are in homes and businesses in the southeast Missouri region, including the collections of the First State Community Banks of Ironton and Farmington. To learn more about the artist and see selected examples of his work, visit fineartamerica.com/profiles/kip-devore.

DeVore's art will be on display in the museum Jan. 4 through Jan. 31. For more information, call 573-546-3454. The museum is closed on Mondays during the winter.

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site is located at 118 E. Maple St. in Pilot Knob. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-546-3454.

For more information on Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

