State legislature focuses on COVID-19

The legislation also includes an increase of $33 million in federal funds to be appropriated for aid across the state to assist with the response to the coronavirus outbreak. The funds will be utilized according to two pieces of legislation at the federal level. The additional dollars will likely be used for testing equipment, personal protective equipment, as well as items like food assistance, emergency paid leave and emergency unemployment insurance.

The $33 million figure is based on a collaborative analysis of both the administration and the legislature regarding the amount of federal dollars the state is likely to receive in the weeks ahead. I think we are doing the best we can to prepare ourselves for what we think we will need combined with what we think we will get from the federal government.

The appropriation will supplement the more than $7 million in funds the governor has already activated with his state of emergency declaration. In total the state would have more than $40 million to utilize in its efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus through the end of the current fiscal (June 30) year.