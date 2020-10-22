State of the City 2020

“We improved our ISO rating from a 4 to a 3 — which puts us in a very, very small group of fire departments and communities nationally,” he said. “And as your insurance renews on your businesses — not so much on your homes, it doesn’t seem to affect your home insurance so much — you should see a reduction in your insurance cost. Obviously, the factor that decreases is going to depend on the kind of facility that you have and the value of that.

“We also went through an engineering analysis and a re-rating of our east sewer treatment plant. A sewer is not something that anybody ever gets excited about unless it’s backing up in your basement, but it’s real important to us. That treatment plant was rated at two million gallons a day and we were bumping right up to that limit and exceeding that limit. We were able to go through and demonstrate to DNR that we can process a lot more than that effectively, so they agreed to re-rate that plant to 2.75 million gallons a day. The reason we’re excited about that is plant expansions cost about $10 a gallon a treatment. So, going through that engineering assessment — which we spent less than $30,000 on and nothing to DNR for this re-rating — it would have cost us about $7.5 million dollars for construction to get that same thing. So, we are very happy to have gotten that completed.”