The annual State of the County Address for St. Francois County returns Monday, Feb. 20, Presidents Day, in the Fine Arts Theater at Mineral Area College.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with a continental breakfast, followed at 10 a.m. by the address to be given by Harold Gallaher, St. Francois County presiding commissioner.

Other speakers include Dr. Joe Gilgour, MAC president; Seth Radford, Bismarck mayor; Erik Schonhardt, Bonne Terre mayor; David Shaw, Desloge mayor; Larry Forsythe, Farmington mayor; and Stacey Easter, Park Hills mayor.

"Anybody is welcome to attend, it's open to the public," said Candy Hente, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director. "In addition to Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, Mayor Forsythe and other mayors in St. Francois County will be giving an update on their cities.

"Last year, we started the city updates, which we found really helpful and interesting. It's a great opportunity to network with the other communities. It was interesting to hear what was going on in other communities and what they were working on and the accomplishments and vision that they have. So I'd love to see there. The cost is $5 and you need to pre-register by no later than Feb. 15."

Tickets can be purchased on any of the St. Francois County chambers of commerce websites. Registration is required for entry into the event.