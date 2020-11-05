State park visitors asked to 'Leave No Trace'

With increased visitation at state parks and historic sites in Missouri, it’s important for visitors to remember their role in protecting and preserving the state's natural and cultural resources, while considering the health and safety of others.

Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is a national organization with a mission of protecting the outdoors by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy it responsibly.

Plan ahead and prepare. Look for information before heading to a park or historic site by visiting mostateparks.com. Research whether the park is open or if there are any temporary closures, what recreational opportunities exist, length of the trails and availability of water and public restrooms. Always carry hand sanitizer, soap, bottled water and wipes in case services are limited.

Always travel on durable surfaces by staying on designated paths, trails and areas, protecting the wildlife, unique features and any sensitive plants or areas along the trails.

Trash your trash. Always pack out trash, including food scraps, water bottles, wipes, plastic containers, etc.

Take only pictures and leave only footprints. Leave behind the flowers, rocks and any other treasures for others to see.