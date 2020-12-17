State parks hosting 'First Day Hikes Challenge'

Celebrate the beginning of 2021 by taking the "First Day Hikes Challenge" at a Missouri state park or historic site between Dec. 30-Jan. 3.

Missouri State Parks is describing the event as "a great way for Missourians to spend the holiday weekend, start a new tradition, take advantage of physical exercise and enjoy the great outdoors."

The department has announced that this year’s first day hikes will look slightly different than in the past in response to COVID-19 and to encourage social distancing and keep visitors safe. Missouri State Parks is challenging all participants to embark on a self-guided hike at a nearby state park or historic site.

Hikers can participate in the challenge by capturing their adventures with a selfie or photo at the trailhead and posting their photos or videos on social media using #MOFirstDayHikes. Once the hike is complete, participants should visit mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes and enter for a chance to win a $25 Missouri State Parks gift card.

For more information and to view self-guided hiking opportunities at a nearby park or historic site, visit mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes.