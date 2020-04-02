State responds to coronavirus spread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greetings Friends!

I hope everyone is doing well and dealing with the quarantine as best as you can. Please remember to check on your neighbors and other senior citizens. If you have an urgent need for something please contact me and I will do my best to assist you.

I am staying busy at my dining room table working on my laptop. The quarantine doesn’t really bother me like I’ve heard others talk about. Remember when you wished you could sleep late and have no place to go? Remember when you said when I get some free time I’m going to……. Have you gotten all those things done? Even though you may have not gotten these projects done and you really want to get out and socialize, it is so important to stay isolated as much as possible and stay positive!

State leaders urge practice of proper social distancing

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state and the nation, lawmakers and the governor are urging Missourians to take the proper precautions to help protect the health and safety of all citizens. Missourians are currently under a statewide order issued by the Department of Health and Senior Services that requires all citizens to practice appropriate social distancing.

The order requires: