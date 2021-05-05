 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State securing right-of-way for Highway 32
0 comments

State securing right-of-way for Highway 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 8, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

John H. Potts, of the State Highway Department Right-of-Way Division arrived here on Wednesday of this week to begin securing the right-of-way for the new secondary highway between Farmington and Ste. Genevieve. No trouble is anticipated in securing the right-of-way and as soon as this matter is taken care of the contracts for the roadway will be let.

The new highway will be 80 feet in width and will follow the present roadway for the greater part of the distance, swerving a little to the north just before reaching Ste. Genevieve, and entering that town near the ballpark. It will be built with gravel and the present plan of the department is to pave the highway later.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is a special compartment that used to be found in many homes. Do you know what it was used for? If you think you do, …

KARSCH CLEANED UP FOR 'EARTH DAY'
News

KARSCH CLEANED UP FOR 'EARTH DAY'

  • Updated

In anticipation of last Thursday's recognition of Earth Day, St Francois County Rotary Club members — along with students from Farmington High…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News