State securing right-of-way for Highway 32

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 8, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

John H. Potts, of the State Highway Department Right-of-Way Division arrived here on Wednesday of this week to begin securing the right-of-way for the new secondary highway between Farmington and Ste. Genevieve. No trouble is anticipated in securing the right-of-way and as soon as this matter is taken care of the contracts for the roadway will be let.

The new highway will be 80 feet in width and will follow the present roadway for the greater part of the distance, swerving a little to the north just before reaching Ste. Genevieve, and entering that town near the ballpark. It will be built with gravel and the present plan of the department is to pave the highway later.

