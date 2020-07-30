State to maximize August's 'Food Stamp' benefits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved the Missouri Department of Social Services’ waiver request to extend Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits through the month of August.

According to DSS, this means Missouri Food Stamp/SNAP households will automatically get the maximum Food Stamp/SNAP benefit amount for their household size loaded onto their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

P-SNAP, part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, enables Missouri SNAP households to receive the maximum Food Stamp/SNAP benefit amount for their household size during a state of emergency. As of June 30, there are reportedly 372,799 Missouri households or 773,079 individuals receive Food Stamp/SNAP benefits.

“I am very pleased Missourians will receive the maximum SNAP benefit for their household size during a month when families are buying needed items for the upcoming school year,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “Those maximized SNAP benefits may allow families to spend their income on essential items their child needs for a successful return to the classroom, an important part of the ‘Show Me Strong’ Recovery Plan.”