State to receive extra $3.9 million for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide an additional $3.9 million in funding for Missouri’s coronavirus response efforts.

As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt worked to secure $4.3 billion for the CDC in the CARES Act, with $1.5 billion designated for state and local preparedness and response activities. With the resources announced today, Missouri has received more than $13 million through the CDC for COVID-19 response efforts.

“Making sure our state has the resources needed to respond to this pandemic is my top priority,” said Blunt. “This funding will support a wide range of activities that are vital to coronavirus response efforts in Missouri, like purchasing medical equipment, improving testing, and helping hospitals meet their staffing needs.

"I’ll continue working closely with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Governor Mike Parson, and community leaders across our state to ensure Missouri has additional tools to save lives and limit the spread of this disease.”

According to the CDC, the funding will be used to supplement: