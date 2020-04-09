State to receive extra $3.9 million for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide an additional $3.9 million in funding for Missouri’s coronavirus response efforts.
As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt worked to secure $4.3 billion for the CDC in the CARES Act, with $1.5 billion designated for state and local preparedness and response activities. With the resources announced today, Missouri has received more than $13 million through the CDC for COVID-19 response efforts.
“Making sure our state has the resources needed to respond to this pandemic is my top priority,” said Blunt. “This funding will support a wide range of activities that are vital to coronavirus response efforts in Missouri, like purchasing medical equipment, improving testing, and helping hospitals meet their staffing needs.
"I’ll continue working closely with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Governor Mike Parson, and community leaders across our state to ensure Missouri has additional tools to save lives and limit the spread of this disease.”
According to the CDC, the funding will be used to supplement:
• A number of states and local jurisdictions identified as having the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases (“hot zones”) and jurisdictions with accelerating or rapidly accelerating COVID-19 cases. This award will support a range of activities such as lab equipment, supplies, staffing, shipping, infection control, surge staffing, monitoring of individuals, and data management.
• The Emerging Infections Program (EIP) to enhance surveillance capabilities, including investigating and assessing the burden and severity of COVID-19, evaluating and determining risk factors and outcomes, and planning and implementing prevention strategies.
These activities will build on existing programs developed for influenza and other respiratory pathogens. Funds will also be used to assess and evaluate exposed/infected healthcare personnel through clinical interviews to better identify risk factors and protective factors for COVID-19 infection.
