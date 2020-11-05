State treasurer returns unclaimed property

Jefferson City, MO – Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ (DOLIR’s) Division of Employment Security have partnered to help return Unclaimed Property to Missourians who have applied for unemployment benefits.

By cross-referencing DOLIR’s data with the Unclaimed Property database, the Treasurer’s Office is able to conduct proactive outreach more successfully. Over the last two weeks, the Unclaimed Property Division began proactive outreach, contacting over 88,000 Missourians. These efforts have already generated more than $186,000 in returned unclaimed property to almost 2,300 Missourians, with many of those checks already in the mail.

“Unclaimed Property is usually unclaimed because contact information is out of date. As Treasurer, utilizing as many resources as possible to return money to Missourians, especially as we mitigate the impact of COVID-19, is a priority,”