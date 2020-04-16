State's secondary schools to receive $208 million
0 comments

State's secondary schools to receive $208 million

  • 0
State secondary schools to receive $208 million

Senator Roy Blunt announced Monday that Missouri secondary schools will be receiving $208 million in response to the caronavirus. Blunt is chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Ageincies

 File photo

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), announced Monday that Missouri will receive $208 million to help elementary and secondary schools respond to coronavirus-related needs.

The funding will be used to help schools address immediate needs of students and teachers, improve the use of education technology, support distance education, and make up for lost learning time. The Education Department notified each state of their funding allocation today to help them plan how to best utilize funds to meet local needs. Blunt urged the department to quickly release funds.

“The coronavirus pandemic is straining education budgets as schools have had to shift to distance learning to keep kids safe,” said Blunt. “This funding will help schools cover technology and other distance learning costs to create the best possible learning environment for students during these unprecedented times.

"As a former high school history teacher, one of my priorities in responding to this virus is limiting the impact it has on a child’s education and long-term development. I’ll keep working closely with the Education Department to speed up the release of this critical funding for school districts, teachers, and students.”

As chairman of the subcommittee that funds the Education Department, Blunt worked to secure this funding in the recently-enacted CARES Act. Last week, Blunt commended the Education Department for allocating $206 million in funding for Missouri colleges, universities, and trade schools to make emergency cash grants to students and offset other general expenses related to the coronavirus.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
A farewell to 'Dano'
News

A farewell to 'Dano'

  • Updated

St. Francois County Emergency Management Director, Dan “Dano” Duncan, died unexpectedly last week on April Fool’s Day. Because of his well-kno…

COUNTY RESPONDS TO 1918 SPANISH FLU
News

COUNTY RESPONDS TO 1918 SPANISH FLU

  • Updated

Local historian Bob Schmidt dropped by the Farmington Press office and left a copy of a closing proclamation issued in 1918 during the Spanish…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is something that everyone has in their house, it's just a lot fancier than the one pictured here. So, what is this o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News