'Statewide Pedestrian Awareness' starts June 21

The warmer weather and eased pandemic restrictions have more Missourian’s on the roadways. Whether in a vehicle, walking or biking, keep your head up and be alert – safety is a two-way street.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is announcing a week-long campaign June 21-27 focusing on pedestrian safety. The campaign will be geared toward pedestrians and drivers, educating both about being alert and what to watch out for to ensure everyone is safe.

In 2019, 110 pedestrians were killed in Missouri and 307 were seriously injured. The top pedestrian contributing factors involved were failure to yield, alcohol or drug impairment, and distraction/inattention.

“We encourage all drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to make safe choices so everyone, no matter the mode of transportation, makes it to their destination safe,” said MoDOT Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood.

Keep the following pedestrian safety tips in mind anytime you walk:

• Drivers and pedestrians need to make eye contact with each other. Don’t assume that the other one has seen you.

• If you’re in a stalled vehicle alongside the roadway, stay in the vehicle with your seat belt on until help arrives.