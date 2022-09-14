Ste. Gen Democratic Club sponsoring candidate 'Meet and Greet'

The Ste. Genevieve County Democratic Club is sponsoring a Meet and Greet taking place Wednesday, Sept. 21 at The Orris, 291 Merchant St. with candidates or their representatives for the US Senate and House of Representatives, as well as state and local races.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with candidate presentations starting at 7 p.m.

This is an opportunity for voters to meet the Democratic candidates or their representative and ask them any questions they may have. With the midterms fast approaching, voters can spend an evening or a part of it in touch with Democratic candidates and get firsthand information about what is happening in national, state, and local government.

The club has been in contact with the Democratic candidate for US Senate, Trudy Busch Valentine, as well as with Randi McCallian, Democratic candidate for the District 8 Congressional seat.

Local candidates are Julie Bova, Circuit Clerk; Sara Hoog, Treasurer; Sue Wolk, County Clerk; David Bova, Presiding Commissioner; Susan Mueller, County Collector; Annette Roth, Recorder of Deeds; and Wayne Williams, Prosecuting Attorney. They will be on hand to discuss their stances on local issues their constituents may have.

The Ste. Genevieve County Democratic Club meets monthly and raises funds for three annual scholarships for local high school seniors as well as for clothes and other gifts at Christmas for children in need. This year marks the first time that the club has donated to the local candidates in their respective races, and the first time the public is invited to the Meet and Greet, where all levels of candidates will be present.

Appetizers and a cash bar will be available.