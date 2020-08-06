Ste. Gen still 'open for business' despite pandemic

The Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series will conclude on Friday, Aug. 14, with Chattahoochee, a tribute to country music star Alan Jackson. The performance at the Orris Theatre begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can purchased through the chamber’s website at stegenchamber.org .

“We understand with the coronavirus that people are concerned about large crowds, and that’s why some of our annual summer events aren’t taking place this year,” said Toby Carrig, the city’s tourism director. “On a smaller scale, we want to give our visitors an experience they enjoy when they are in town. People are coming to Ste. Genevieve because they know they can enjoy the historic attractions, the shops, the dining and the activities at a relaxed pace and with social distancing. We want the people of Ste. Genevieve to feel comfortable, as well, being able to enjoy their community and what it has to offer.”