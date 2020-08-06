Ste. Gen still 'open for business' despite pandemic

Ste. Genevieve has been welcoming thousands of visitors each summer with its festivals and craft fairs.
Due to the coronavirus, however, 2020 is not a typical summer.
Despite that, Ste. Genevieve is still open for business and several community partners are planning activities for the weekend of Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15, for Ste. Genevieve residents, as well as out of town visitors.
The Ste. Genevieve Summer Showcase will show off what Ste. Genevieve has to offer — from the new national historical park and children’s activities downtown, to an outdoor movie experience and night-time swimming at the state-of-the-art River Rapids Waterpark.
The organic Summer Showcase does not replace any of the signature events on the schedule, but blends some of the activities taking place every weekend with some special opportunities. It includes participation from each of the organizations related to historic attractions downtown as well as the Ste. Genevieve County Library and the River Rapids Waterpark at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center.
The library is planning to show its first movie with outdoor theater equipment Friday, Aug. 14. “The Wizard of Oz” will be shown at Challenger Baseball Field off Progress Parkway.
Also on Friday, the Guibourd-Valle House, located at 1 N. Fourth St., will have an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve, which owns and operates the house, will offer free tea and lemonade in the garden on Saturday.
On Saturday, the National Park Service, working in cooperation with Missouri State Parks, will host a luau from 2-6 p.m. in the yard of the Jean-Baptist Valle House at 99 S. Main St. The event will include crafts stations as well as hula and limbo lessons. Luna’s Shaved Ice will be on site from 4 to 6 p.m.
French Colonial America will have a tomahawk-throwing competition on Saturday. Entry is included with $2 admission to the Linden Hands-On History House, 150 S. Main St.. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in various divisions. Activities on the French Colonial America campus also will include outdoor games from the colonial period in the yards of the Bolduc and LeMeilleur houses.
The Ste. Genevieve Milice will be stationed in the downtown area for a living history exhibit.
Free themed walking tours of the downtown — offered by the National Park Service, Missouri State Parks, Foundation for Restoration, and French Colonial America — will be offered throughout the weekend, including evenings that Friday and Saturday.
The River Rapids Waterpark on Progress Parkway will help cap the day with a rare night-time swimming event. The waterpark, which opened in July of 2019, will stay open until 9 p.m. and will offer twilight rates after 4 p.m.
The weekend includes other events that have become traditional programs.
Ste. Genevieve’s German Band, a division of the Municipal Band, will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Main and Merchant streets as part of the Saturdays in Ste. Genevieve series.
The Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series will conclude on Friday, Aug. 14, with Chattahoochee, a tribute to country music star Alan Jackson. The performance at the Orris Theatre begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can purchased through the chamber’s website at stegenchamber.org.
The Ste. Genevieve Racing Series will have its bi-weekly racing event on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Ste. Genevieve County Fairgrounds. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.
“We understand with the coronavirus that people are concerned about large crowds, and that’s why some of our annual summer events aren’t taking place this year,” said Toby Carrig, the city’s tourism director. “On a smaller scale, we want to give our visitors an experience they enjoy when they are in town. People are coming to Ste. Genevieve because they know they can enjoy the historic attractions, the shops, the dining and the activities at a relaxed pace and with social distancing. We want the people of Ste. Genevieve to feel comfortable, as well, being able to enjoy their community and what it has to offer.”
Shops and restaurants in downtown Ste. Genevieve will be offering deals and discounts, with more information released closer to the event and posted on the VisitSteGen Facebook page.
Businesses and organizations in Ste. Genevieve have adopted precautions with regard to preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and the county has maintained a low level of active cases since the pandemic began. Masks are encouraged, as is social distancing and frequent hand-washing. Some businesses do require masks and/or limit the number of visitors.
For more updated information on the activities or businesses, contact the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center at 800-373-7007 or by visiting the Facebook page.
