Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole to perform at MAC

Stroughmatt seeks to take the audience on a journey through his knowledge of regional history of places such as Prairie du Rocher, Illinois and Old Mines, Missouri, through ancient French folktales, haunting ballads and foot stomping fiddle tunes.

Stroughmatt's achievements include the National Oldtime Fiddlers Hall of Fame, Missouri Governor's Humanities Award, Illinois Arts Tour Grant Winner, Missouri Humanities Speaker, Keynote Speaker Missouri Folklore Society, Keynote Speaker American Association of Teachers of French, French Creole Exhibit in St. Louis, Missouri.

"[Stroughmatt] has become the living continuation of a vanishing culture in the hills near Potosi," said Michael Bowman, Missouri Humanities Council executive director. "He had studied with older people during the last decade of the 20th century, people who were not connected to the internet or MTV, and who gathered to speak the old language and to sing the old songs. Precious cargo, this store of experience and memory in the soul of Dennis. I felt lucky to encounter him and his French music, it is a reflection of a past that we are fortunate to carry forward for future generations

Tickets are $8 and may be purchased online at https://cutt.ly/8QOvTMf or at MineralAreaArts.org (processing fees apply).