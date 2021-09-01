Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole to perform at MAC

Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) is presenting Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater in Park Hills.
The trio consists of Dennis on fiddle, along with Greg Bigler on upright bass and Doug Hawf playing guitar.
The term "music history" usually brings to mind Beethoven, Bach, or Mozart. Nonetheless, the Midwest has a musical history of its own intertwined with those who settled along the Mississippi River.
Dennis Stroughmatt discovered the unique French Midwest Creole music of those living in the Illinois Country, comprised of Illinois, Missouri and Indiana. Stroughmatt states, "A vibrant blend of Celtic, Canadian and Old Time sounds, this music bridges the gap between contemporary Canadian and Louisiana Cajun styles. Preserved by families in the Ozark foothills, the music remains largely intact and true to the traditions that have been passed down for over three centuries."
Born in southeastern Illinois, Stroughmatt learned to play fiddle by Missouri Creole fiddlers, Roy Boyer and Charlie Pashia, in the tradition of their fathers. He is credited as the ambassador for the preservation of the French Midwest Creole music, language, stories, and culture. He not only studied the music of this culture but studied French in both Louisiana and Quebec to expertly distinguish between regional dialects and nuances of French Creole.
Stroughmatt seeks to take the audience on a journey through his knowledge of regional history of places such as Prairie du Rocher, Illinois and Old Mines, Missouri, through ancient French folktales, haunting ballads and foot stomping fiddle tunes.
Stroughmatt's achievements include the National Oldtime Fiddlers Hall of Fame, Missouri Governor's Humanities Award, Illinois Arts Tour Grant Winner, Missouri Humanities Speaker, Keynote Speaker Missouri Folklore Society, Keynote Speaker American Association of Teachers of French, French Creole Exhibit in St. Louis, Missouri.
"[Stroughmatt] has become the living continuation of a vanishing culture in the hills near Potosi," said Michael Bowman, Missouri Humanities Council executive director. "He had studied with older people during the last decade of the 20th century, people who were not connected to the internet or MTV, and who gathered to speak the old language and to sing the old songs. Precious cargo, this store of experience and memory in the soul of Dennis. I felt lucky to encounter him and his French music, it is a reflection of a past that we are fortunate to carry forward for future generations
Tickets are $8 and may be purchased online at https://cutt.ly/8QOvTMf or at MineralAreaArts.org (processing fees apply).
"MACOA strives to offer a variety of events to include at least one multi-cultural event," said Scottye Adkins, executive director of MACOA. "While Dennis Stroughmatt et L'esprit Creole performs music and folklore of what is to be considered local culture, it is in danger of being lost to the eons of time if not preserved and, more importantly, shared. Dennis' performances are intriguing and comical with a bit of education splashed in for flavor."
Season tickets are $50 and may be purchased at the link found on the MACOA website. Contact Scottye Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or 573-518-2125 for more information.